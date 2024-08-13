Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

