Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher Sells 12,026 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $155,736.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,477 shares in the company, valued at $886,777.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of Everi stock remained flat at $12.95 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $15.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Everi by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Everi by 117.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its stake in Everi by 4.3% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Everi by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Everi by 19.8% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

