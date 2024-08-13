Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 1,633.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Consolidator Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 70,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Price Performance

Everest Consolidator Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 28,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,570. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to a effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

