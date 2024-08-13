Ethena USDe Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $75.22 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,171,298,540 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,171,298,540.1422977. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00003704 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $86,659,471.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

