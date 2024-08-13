Ethena Staked USDe Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.53 Billion (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $43.81 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethena Staked USDe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,396,213,928 tokens. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,396,213,928.3975718. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.0932372 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $25,131,483.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena Staked USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena Staked USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.