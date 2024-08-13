Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Short Interest Up 433.3% in July

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Equatorial Energia Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EQUEY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242. Equatorial Energia has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28.

Equatorial Energia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. Equatorial Energia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

