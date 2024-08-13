Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Down 97.1% in July

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Up 0.2 %

EPOKY stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. 347,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.55. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Epiroc AB will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

