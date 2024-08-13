EOS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.04 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $93.02 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001539 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC.

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

