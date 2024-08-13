Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Announces Earnings Results

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports.
Enveric Biosciences Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ENVB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. 61,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,439. Enveric Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.
Enveric Biosciences Company Profile
