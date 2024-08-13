Energi Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $617,558.97 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00035195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,729,039 coins and its circulating supply is 79,729,166 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

