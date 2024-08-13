ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $2.79.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on ENDRA Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

