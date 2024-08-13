Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the July 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Endesa Price Performance

ELEZY traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.88. 10,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,209. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. Endesa has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $11.00.

Endesa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Endesa’s payout ratio is currently 75.16%.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

