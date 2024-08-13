ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Short Interest Update

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ENB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENBP remained flat at $17.35 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970. ENB Financial has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94.

Get ENB Financial alerts:

ENB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. ENB Financial’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

About ENB Financial

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.