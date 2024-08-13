Employers Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.
Employers has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Employers has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Employers to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.
Employers Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of EIG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,553. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Employers to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Insider Activity at Employers
In other Employers news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $72,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $278,133.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Employers
Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.
