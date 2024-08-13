Employers Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Employers has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Employers has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Employers to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of EIG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,553. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.24.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.82 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Employers will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Employers to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at Employers

In other Employers news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $72,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $278,133.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

