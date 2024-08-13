Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 3.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $23.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $908.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $966.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.02 billion, a PE ratio of 133.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $872.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $798.42.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $945.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

