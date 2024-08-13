Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $35.66 million and $961,771.42 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000856 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,977,851,855 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

