Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 27000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Eagle Plains Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of C$12.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

