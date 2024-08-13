Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 77 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after buying an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,581,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,927,000 after buying an additional 61,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,489,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $520.07 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $551.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.33.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

