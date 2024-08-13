Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 5,443 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,799,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

GSIE opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

