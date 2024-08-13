Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 5,326 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,446,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,975,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 401.8% during the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 499,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after buying an additional 400,119 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,297,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,686,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,081,000 after buying an additional 295,025 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. 32,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,975. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.16.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

