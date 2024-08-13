Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 186 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hologic by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $490,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,016 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $120,827,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Hologic by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,079,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hologic from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

