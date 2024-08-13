Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $99.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,430 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

