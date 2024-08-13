Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,162 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,333,913,000 after buying an additional 1,046,148 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,341,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,438,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $111.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.44 and a 52 week high of $115.35. The firm has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

