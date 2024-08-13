Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $898,000 in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 511.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 939,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,867,000 after purchasing an additional 786,077 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 1,207.3% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 514,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 475,259 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 206.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 408,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 275,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 105.6% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 355,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 182,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,244,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,667,000 after purchasing an additional 126,591 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.1183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

