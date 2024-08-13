Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 89.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,544 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $119.00 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $469.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

