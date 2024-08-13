Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,602 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770,782 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,335.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.26. 1,208,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,512,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.54.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

