Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.6% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.9 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $117.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.52 and a 200-day moving average of $115.22. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.