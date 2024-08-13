Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCD opened at $271.14 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $195.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.42.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

