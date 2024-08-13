Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 559,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after purchasing an additional 272,997 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 126,850 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,154,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1,058.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,380,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RWL traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.32. 15,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,196. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.