Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,423,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,906 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $911.85.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $15.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $556.45. 1,824,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,247,158. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $782.61 and its 200 day moving average is $840.22. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.59 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

