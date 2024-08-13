Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,138,000 after buying an additional 23,039,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,623,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381,121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,083,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,414 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
IUSB stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.47. 111,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,883. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
