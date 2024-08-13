Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $111,303,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after buying an additional 142,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,801,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

ITA opened at $140.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.58 and a 200 day moving average of $131.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.