Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,469 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after acquiring an additional 404,970 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 464,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 375,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,418,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,512,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,553,000 after purchasing an additional 306,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.