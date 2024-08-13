Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.60% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMBD. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 55,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 295,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EMBD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.87. 28,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,285. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.