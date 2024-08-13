Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 77,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,335,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,202,000 after acquiring an additional 162,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 236,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on STLA shares. Nomura Securities raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.34.

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of STLA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. 1,461,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,266,893. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.