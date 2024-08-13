Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 4,788 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.35.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

