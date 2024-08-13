Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 2,043 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $71,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.13.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

