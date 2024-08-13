Dymension (DYM) Reaches One Day Volume of $26.63 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00002470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dymension has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. Dymension has a market cap of $287.68 million and approximately $26.63 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dymension alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,031,059,812 coins and its circulating supply is 195,773,899 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,030,986,824 with 195,656,982 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.2708746 USD and is down -9.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $10,112,890.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.