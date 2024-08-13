Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Shares of Dril-Quip stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 508,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,993. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $511.83 million, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $120.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 564.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at $219,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.