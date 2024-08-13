Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOCS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Doximity from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Doximity stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34. Doximity has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at $10,836,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,836,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,324.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,951 shares of company stock worth $2,574,843. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Doximity by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 144,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

