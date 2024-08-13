DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) PT Raised to $26.00 at B. Riley

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 115.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DDI. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DDI stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $597.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 81.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

