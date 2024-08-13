Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $214,220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.10. 1,782,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,005. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

