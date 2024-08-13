Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $91.40

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $91.40 and last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 666210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 565.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 152,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after buying an additional 129,708 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Dollar Tree by 17.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

