Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

TSE:DIV traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,254. The firm has a market cap of C$466.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.79. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$2.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Diversified Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC cut Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

