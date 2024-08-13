Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Short Interest Up 428.6% in July

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCNI traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.98. 8,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,388. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

