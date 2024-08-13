Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHCNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DHCNL opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $16.92.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.