Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the July 15th total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
DFGX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 34,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $53.79.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.3571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $4.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF
About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.
