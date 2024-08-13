Diligent Investors LLC Purchases 5,066 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

XOM traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.92. 1,968,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,268,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

