DigiByte Reaches Market Cap of $115.45 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $115.45 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,153.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $346.87 or 0.00586380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00104713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00031936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.91 or 0.00253423 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00034656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00071052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,186,350,274 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

