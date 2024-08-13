DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.13, but opened at $10.81. DHT shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 526,239 shares trading hands.

The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DHT had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DHT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DHT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,361,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,076,000 after buying an additional 76,464 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of DHT by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,779,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,060 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,388,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,832 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 43.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,868,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 873,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of DHT by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,534,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 343,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

